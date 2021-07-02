San Francisco, Atlanta grab wins in Summer Showdown qualifiying

Friday’s slate of action saw the San Francisco Shock and the Atlanta Reign pick up wins in Summer Showdown qualifiers.

The San Francisco Shock (9-2, 9 points) put up a much-needed win against a red-hot Paris Eternal (5-6, 5 points), taking the series 3-1. Last week, the Shock looked disorganized and without a clear plan for most of their series against the London Spitfire (0-10). This week, however, San Francisco showed vast improvements in both planning and execution.

The Shock started with a 2-1 win on Nepal, then San Francisco took Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-2. The Shock showed versatility in their wins, running brawl on Nepal and running traditional Wrecking Ball-led poke on Gibraltar. Paris had some success on a variety of compositions as well, but they couldn’t stack up to the star power of the Shock.

After that, Paris clutched out a hard-fought 4-3 win on Hanamura thanks in large part to support Emir “Kaan” Okumus, who clutched several overtime fights as Baptiste. The Shock quickly regrouped, recovering on Hollywood with a blazing fast 3:42 left in the timebank on their attack. The Eternal fought hard, but they couldn’t overcome the Shock’s time, leading to a 4-3 San Francisco win to seal the series.

In other Friday action, the Atlanta Reign (5-4, 6 points) picked up a clean 3-0 win over the Washington Justice (5-4, 5 points). The first map of this series was close, with both teams mirroring compositions throughout Busan, but the Reign came out on top 2-1. Then, on Junkertown, the Reign demolished the Justice, full-holding Washington for a 1-0 win.

While Atlanta played well throughout the series, the Justice made some questionable strategic decisions. Namely, mirroring Reign tank Blake “Gator” Scott’s hero choices of his world-class Reinhardt and Orisa instead of forcing him onto another tank by forcing the Reign to play dive or Wrecking Ball poke.

All the Reign had to do was contain Washington DPS Gui-un “Decay” Jang and the rest was relatively easy, giving Atlanta a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries to secure the 3-0 series sweep.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested July 11-18.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Summer Showdown qualifiers continue on Saturday with X matches:

Philadelphia Fusion vs Guangzhou Charge (East)

Seoul Dynasty vs Shanghai Dragons (East)

Paris Eternal vs Vancouver Titans (West)

Dallas Fuel vs Florida Mayhem (West)

San Francisco Shock vs Houston Outlaws (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 5-3, +7, 10

2. San Francisco Shock, 9-2, +15, 9

3. Houston Outlaws, 7-1, +12, 7

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-2, +12, 7

5. Toronto Defiant, 6-4, +1, 6

6. Atlanta Reign, 5-4, +8, 5

7. Washington Justice, 5-4, +2, 5

8. Boston Uprising, 5-5, +1, 5

9. Paris Eternal, 5-6, -4, 5

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-5, -2, 5

11. Vancouver Titans, 0-9, -22, 0

12. London Spitfire, 0-10, -23, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 6-2, +9, 11

2. Seoul Dynasty, 8-2, +16, 8

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 6-2, +10, 6

4. Hangzhou Spark, 6-4, +8, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +3, 5

6. New York Excelsior, 4-6, -4, 4

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-7, -14, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-10, -28, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media