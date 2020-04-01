Overwatch League to play rest of regular season online

The Overwatch League will play the remainder of its 2020 regular season via online matches due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the esports league announced.

Matches are planned to run through August, with the league announcing that it will release future matches as soon as they are available.

The Overwatch League has yet to rule out returning to live competition for its playoffs and Grand Finals, which begin in the fall.

“While we are collectively facing an incredibly challenging time, we hope to get back to live events before the 2020 season concludes, and we are working hand-in-hand with all our teams to make this happen as soon as it’s safe and logistically feasible,” the Overwatch League said in a statement.

The league postponed February and March matches slated to take place in South Korea and China due to the coronavirus. It returned to online competition last weekend.

—Field Level Media