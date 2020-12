The Houston Outlaws continue to fill out their 2021 roster, adding main tank Myung-heum “JJANGGU” Cho and his former teammate, Min-jun “PIGGY” Shin.

The two, both natives of South Korea, played together with Talon Esports of Overwatch Contenders last season.

JJANGGU, 20, has been playing professionally since 2017, and this is his first go-round in the Overwatch League.