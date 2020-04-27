Overwatch League alters tournament format in May

The Overwatch League is shuffling the deck in May, with the first three weekends earmarked for 20 teams to determine seeding for a single-elimination tournament that will be conducted during the fourth.

There will be two tournaments running at the same time, one for North America and another for Asia.

The following 13 teams will compete in the North America region: Atlanta Reign, Boston Uprising, Dallas Fuel, Florida Mayhem, Houston Outlaws, Los Angeles Gladiators, Los Angeles Valiant, Paris Eternal, Philadelphia Fusion, San Francisco Shock, Toronto Defiant, Vancouver Titans and Washington Justice. The Titans, who had previously been slotted in Asia, announced over Twitter that they will also be joining the North America region.

The Asia region will feature the Chengdu Hunters, Guangzhou Charge, Hangzhou Spark, London Spitfire, New York Excelsior, Shanghai Dragons and Seoul Dynasty.

The total prize pool will be $125,000 in North America and $100,000 in Asia. First-place teams at the end of the tournament in North America and Asia will receive $40,000 respectively. Second-place teams will take home $20,000, and third and fourth place will earn $5,000. In addition, each team will receive $5,000 per win.

Hero pools will be suspended for the tournament, with all players having access to all heroes for the duration. Matches will be first to three maps, until the finals, which will be first to four maps.

