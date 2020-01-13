Semmler latest caster to leave Overwatch League

Auguste “Semmler” Massonat announced his decision to leave the Overwatch League ahead of the 2020 season.

Semmler has been with the league for two years after working in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He joins Chris Puckett, Erik “DoA” Lonnquist and Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles as the fourth caster to leave the league.

“I will not be returning to cast full-time at Overwatch League,” Semmler wrote on Twitter Monday. “The hard part is putting a 2-year partnership on hold. Thanks to Robert ‘hexagrams’ Kirkbride for having my back in all things. Too many in the crew to thank, you know who you are. Best of luck with the homestands! Time to GET AFTER IT”

Semmler has been spotted at a number of CS:GO events during the offseason of the OWL.

—Field Level Media