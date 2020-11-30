Dynasty add Anamo, Saebyeolbe

The Seoul Dynasty on Sunday announced the additions of Jong-ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park and Taesung “Anamo” Jung to their roster for the 2021 Overwatch season.

The moves come two days after the Dynasty parted with Jin-mo “tobi” Yang, the last remaining founding member.

“We are excited to have Saebyeolbe and Anamo join us for the next chapter of their careers and we hope you’ll take a moment to give them a warm welcome!” the Dynasty said in a Twitter post.

The Dynasty reached the grand finals in 2020 Overwatch League play, falling to the San Francisco Shock, the defending champions.

tobi, a 26-year-old support, said he plans to return to the league.

Earlier this month, the South Korean team also parted ways with strategic coach Hyeong-seok “WizardHyeong” Kim, along with four players: Min-hyuk “Michelle” Choi, Je-min “ILLICIT” Park, Seong-jun “SLIME” Kim and Seung-tae “Bdosin” Choi.

