Chinese Overwatch teams drop boycott threat

Four Chinese teams in the Overwatch League have dropped their plans to boycott matches involving a Korean player from the Seoul Dynasty who made critical remarks about China.

The Hangzhou Spark, one of the teams involved, issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

“Through the active involvement of the Overwatch League, and with collaboration from the teams involved, we recently had many rounds of discussion and have finally reached an agreement on this incident; meanwhile, all teams have agreed that providing the best competitive matches for our fans around the world is the number one priority.

“We will resume normal activities with each other based on mutual respect and unity, and we look forward to making our fans proud in the upcoming tournaments.”

The league also issued a statement regarding the matter’s resolution to The Washington Post.

“The Overwatch League is a global community, one made stronger by the diverse backgrounds and perspectives of our players and fans,” read an email to the newspaper. “In the spirit of sportsmanship and continuing to deliver amazing competition for our fans around the world, the teams have agreed to resume normal activities with one another.”

The controversy began last month when Jong-ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park of the Seoul Dynasty made critical comments on a Chinese live stream about politics and national sovereignty in China.

The Dynasty play in OWL’s East Region with the Chengdu Hunters, Shanghai Dragons, Hangzhou Spark, Guangzhou Charge, Los Angeles Valiant, New York Excelsior and Philadelphia Fusion.

--Field Level Media