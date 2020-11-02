Seoul Dynasty release coach WizardHyeong

Seoul Dynasty parted ways with strategic coach Hyeong-seok “WizardHyeong” Kim on Monday.

The 25-year-old WizardHyeong joined the team in November 2019 and helped the Dynasty to a runner-up finish in the 2020 Overwatch League, losing to the San Francisco Shock in the grand finals.

“Over the course of this past year, WizardHyeong worked day in and day out to help pave the road that led to Seoul Dynasty’s success during the 2020 Overwatch League season,” the team posted on Twitter. “We would like to thank WizardHyeong for the contributions and sacrifices he has made to and for the team and wish him nothing but the best as he moves forward on to the next chapter of his career.”

WizardHyeong tweeted that Seoul Dynasty did not offer him a new contract and he is looking for a new team.

--Field Level Media