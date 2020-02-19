Dynasty, Gen.G to donate to coronavirus charities

The Seoul Dynasty and sister organization Gen.G Esports will donate all proceeds from an upcoming March homestand, in-game skins and merchandise sales through the end of March to charities helping those affected by the coronavirus, Gen.G COO Arnold Hur announced in a video posted to Seoul Dynasty’s Twitter account.

Hur said that the decision was made after talking with players, coaches and other staff members.

“We know this is very small compared to how big of a problem this is, and we thought this can also be a unique opportunity for us to come together as a community to support those most affected by the virus,” he said.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 1,900 people and sickened more than 73,000, most of them in mainland China, CNN reported Wednesday. It has led to the cancellation of several esports events already, including five Overwatch League homestands and action in the Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL).

—Field Level Media