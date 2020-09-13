Dynasty sweep Exelsior for grand finals berth

The losers bracket finals in the APAC region saw two teams whose legacies predate the Overwatch League square off for the second APAC seed for the grand finals. The Seoul Dynasty (12-12) emphatically punched their ticket to the grand finals with a 3-0 sweep of the New York Excelsior (16-8) in a match that never looked close. Here’s how Sunday’s sweep went down:

Coming into this match, the biggest question was whether the Excelsior would be able to adequately mirror the Dynasty’s Roadhog compositions. During the Dynasty’s winners bracket final against the Shanghai Dragons (27-2), the Dragons found success only when they matched the tankline. New York, however, opted into Winston-led frontlines all series long and got routinely punished for it.

Seoul started with a 2-0 win on Busan in which they showed a variety of looks revolving around tank Jae-hee “Gesture” Hong’s Roadhog. Gesture’s frontline partner, Min-seo “Marve1” Hwang, played Sigma, D.va and Zarya throughout the series, showing the Dynasty’s level of mastery when it comes to the playoff meta. On Busan, the Dynasty punished the Excelsior’s dive attempts with ease.

Things got slightly better for New York on Numbani, with DPS Hyo-jong “Haksal” Kim seemingly starting to find his groove on Genji after a rough start. That wasn’t enough to elevate him above Seoul DPS Dong-eon “FITS” Kim, however, who played well on a variety of picks. FITS was especially dominant in the Sombra matchup, even hacking Haksal out of his EMP a couple of times.

On the other side of the DPS matchup, New York’s Jong-ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park was a consistent force on the Ashe, but he too did not stack up to Seoul’s Joon-yeong “Profit” Park. Profit had a field day just one day after becoming the first player in Overwatch League history to eclipse 10,000 eliminations. Profit’s Ashe and Tracer led the Dynasty to a scrappy 3-2 win on Numbani, setting the series at 2-0 heading into halftime.

After the break, the Excelsior continued to make zero adjustments to what the Dynasty were doing, and consequently got rocked on Temple of Anubis. New York didn’t look at all prepared for what Seoul was doing despite the Dynasty playing a whole extra day’s worth of Overwatch in the playoffs thus far.

The Dynasty brought the series home with a 2-1 win, breaking the organization’s cycle of disappointing postseason runs that end before they could even get close to a league title. Seoul’s recent run should have the other three grand finalists worried, since the Dynasty seems to not only have the personnel to dominate the meta, but have the best understanding of it out of each team left in championship contention.

--Field Level Media