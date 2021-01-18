Seoul’s Bdosin, New York’s WhoRu retire from OWL

Seung-tae “Bdosin” Choi and Seung-jun “WhoRU” Lee have retired from the professional Overwatch League, each player announced via social media Monday.

Bdosin, a 24-year-old native of South Korea, most recently was a support for Seoul Dynasty. He also played for the London Spitfire when they won the first OWL championship. In his third and final season in the OWL, he helped the Seoul Dynasty reach the finals and finish second last season. He announced his retirement via an Instagram post.

The Seoul Dynasty’s active roster now consists of Min Seo “Marve1” Hwang, Dong Eon “FITS” Kim, Junyoung “Profit” Park, Jaehui “Gesture” Hong, Youngwan “Creative” Kim, Hyeon Woo “Toyou” Lim, Jong-Ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park and Tae-Sung “Anamo” Jung.

WhoRu, 19, was a DPS with the New York Excelsior last season. The native of South Korea might best be remembered for winning the APEX Season Two and Season Three titles with Lunatic-Hai. He was MVP of the finals in Season Two. He announced his retirement via his Twitch feed.

The New York Excelsior’s roster now consists of SeongHyun “JJoNak” Bang, Kyeongmu “Yakpung” Cho, Dong Wook “BiaNcA” Kim, Min-jae “Friday” Jo, Seung-woo “FEATH5R” Lee, SeungHyun “Ivy” Lee, Youn-woo “Flora” Lim.

