Dynasty sweep Valiant to clinch May Melee No. 2 seed

Saturday’s slate of Overwatch League matches in the Eastern region saw the Seoul Dynasty, Hangzhou Spark and Shanghai Dragons pick up series sweeps and lock in the top four seeds for the May Melee play-in.

The Seoul Dynasty (3-1) clinched the No. 2 seed in the East with a 3-0 sweep over the Los Angeles Valiant (0-4). This series was smooth sailing for the Dynasty, who dominated Game 1 on Nepal 2-0 and then took Temple of Anubis 2-1. The entire Dynasty team outplayed their Valiant counterparts throughout the series, culminating in a 3-1 win on Blizzard World to secure the sweep.

With the win, the Dynasty will now face the No. 3 seed from the Eastern region, the Chengdu Hunters (3-1), in Sunday’s May Melee play-in round.

In other action, the Shanghai Dragons (3-1) secured the No. 4 seed with a 3-0 sweep of the New York Excelsior (1-3). The Dragons lost the first round in Game 1 on Ilios, but recovered impressively, taking the next two rounds to take a 1-0 series lead. The Dragons enjoyed stellar performances from multiple members, outplaying a young and developing NYXL side.

Shanghai took Game 2 on Temple of Anubis 2-1 before completing the series sweep with a 3-1 win on Blizzard World. The Dragons will look to punch their ticket to the May Melee tournament on Sunday when they play the East’s top seed, the Philadelphia Fusion (4-0).

Finally, the Hangzhou Spark (1-3) picked up their first win of the season in style with a 3-0 sweep of the Guangzhou Charge (1-3). The Spark changed up their coaching staff by releasing former head coach Ji-sub “paJion” Hwang on Monday, and their approach to matches has changed dramatically. Particularly, the DPS rotation has solidified with Overwatch League rookie Zheng “Shy” Yangjie being the primary carry of the team.

Led by Shy’s fragging power on Ashe and other hitscan heroes, the Spark took Oasis 2-1 in Game 1, secured a 2-1 win on Temple of Anubis in Game 2, and clawed their way to a 3-2 win on Blizzard World to complete the sweep. While both teams failed to qualify for the May Melee, the Spark will at least enjoy some momentum for the time being while the Charge will need to go back to the drawing board for the next tournament.

Overwatch League action continues Saturday with three matches:

Florida Mayhem vs Paris Eternal

London Spitfire vs Toronto Defiant

San Francisco Shock vs Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record and map differential:

T1. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-0, +9

T1. Washington Justice (West), 4-0, +9

3. Houston Outlaws (West), 4-0, +7

4. Seoul Dynasty (East), 3-1, +7

5. Chengdu Hunters (East), 3-1, +6

6. Shanghai Dragons (East), 3-1, +4

7. San Francisco Shock (West), 2-1, +4

8. Florida Mayhem (West), 2-1, +1

9. Toronto Defiant (West), 2-1, even

10. Dallas Fuel (West), 2-2, +2

11. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2

12. Atlanta Reign (West), 1-2, even

13. Paris Eternal (West), 1-2, -3

14. Hangzhou Spark (East), 1-3, -2

15. Guangzhou Charge (East), 1-3, -6

T16. New York Excelsior (East), 1-3, -7

T16. Boston Uprising (West), 1-3, -7

18. London Spitfire (West), 0-3, -7

19. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-4, -8

20. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-4, -11

--Field Level Media