Founding member tobi leaves Dynasty

Jin-mo “tobi” Yang, the last remaining founding member of Seoul Dynasty, no longer is with the team.

The Dynasty announced the news Friday morning via social media

“A founding member of the team, tobi has seen the Seoul Dynasty through all its victories as well as defeats and is the very embodiment of Seoul Dynasty’s identity as a team,” the Dynasty wrote on Twitter. “Over the past three years, tobi has shown both great fortitude in times of crisis as well as compassion for his teammates when they needed him the most.”

The Dynasty reached the grand finals in 2020 Overwatch League play, falling to the San Francisco Shock, the defending champions.

tobi, a 26-year-old support, said he plans to return the league.

“I haven’t found a team yet, but I’ll promise to return as a pro-player,” he posted to Twitter. “And it seems like COVID is getting worse, everyone please take care.

While I’m resting, I’ll stream more frequently. So see you all then.”

Earlier this month, the South Korean team also parted ways with strategic coach Hyeong-seok “WizardHyeong” Kim, along with four players: Min-hyuk “Michelle” Choi, Je-min “ILLICIT” Park, Seong-jun “SLIME” Kim and Seung-tae “Bdosin” Choi.

