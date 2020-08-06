Seoul Dynasty sign Toyou to 2-way contract

The Seoul Dynasty signed 19-year-old off-tank player Hyun-woo “Toyou” to a two-way contract Thursday.

Toyou has been playing with Dynasty’s academy team, Gen.G, in the Korean Contenders league.

The two-way status means Toyou can play for both the Dynasty in the Overwatch League and with Gen.G.

The Dynasty are currently in 12th place in the OWL standings with an 8-11 record. They are in action this weekend in the Countdown Cup: Asia quarterfinals, playing the Hangzhou Spark on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

