Esports
May 14, 2020 / 4:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dynasty sign former Titans support Slime

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Former Vancouver Titans support player Sung-jun “Slime” Kim is joining the Seoul Dynasty.

The Dynasty announced his addition on Twitter on Thursday. Slime, a 20-year-old South Korean, said in a video attached to the Tweet that he chose to play with his home-country Dynasty because he believes the team is of a championship caliber.

The Dynasty (4-3) are in sixth place in the Overwatch League heading into Saturday’s match against the Chengdu Hunters (3-9).

Last week, the Titans (2-4) released their entire squad, citing differing opinions with the players. The Titans were the runners up in the Overwatch League in 2019.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below