ANS returns to Shock after Valorant stint

Lee “ANS” Seon-chang is returning to the San Francisco Shock after a brief retirement from competitive Overwatch, it was announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old South Korean hitscan expert announced his retirement from the league in January, citing his physical and mental health. He helped lead the Shock to the 2020 Overwatch League championship.

ANS also tried to switch to Valorant this year, playing for T1’s academy team before deciding to return to Overwatch.

San Francisco’s social media post welcoming ANS back said that the signing was “pending league approval.”

ANS’s return came the same day that Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo, the Shock’s longtime DPS, left the team. Brett Lautenbach -- the president of NRG, which owns the Shock -- congratulated Striker on a “well earned retirement” on social media.

