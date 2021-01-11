San Francisco Shock DPS ANS retires

San Francisco Shock DPS Seon-chang “ANS” Lee has retired from the professional Overwatch League.

ANS, who previously retired in 2019, elected to return and join the Shock prior to the 2020 season. The 20-year-old South Korean played a role in the team’s second Overwatch League championship in October.

“Hello, I’m Ans. I’m really sorry to be here with this news. I am retiring from Overwatch as of today,” ANS wrote Friday on a lengthy TwitLonger.

“I’ve been thinking about the retirement for about half a year because I’ve caused a lot of problems to my teammates from my mental and physical condition.”

ANS acknowledged that he previously considered retirement midway into the 2020 season but was talked out of it by Shock head coach Dae-hee “Crusty” Park.

ANS had previous experience with BlossoM in Overwatch Contenders Korea competition.

