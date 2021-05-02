Trio of teams set for May Melee with critical wins

The May Melee Knockout Rounds were set after Saturday’s action, which saw the Florida Mayhem, Toronto Defiant and San Francisco Shock pick up wins.

In the biggest match of the day, the San Francisco Shock (3-1) battled hard to take a 3-2 series win against the Atlanta Reign (1-3). The Reign looked good throughout the series on their Reinhardt-led brawl compositions, or at least on par with the Shock, but suffered when they had to play anything else, like double-bubble dive.

Atlanta started with a 2-0 win on Oasis on the back of rookie DPS sensation Se-hyun “Pelican” Oh, who was exceptional on Mei and Brigitte throughout the series. The Shock would respond quickly, though, taking Volskaya Industries 3-2 in Game 2.

From there, the Reign looked to take the series with a 3-2 win on King’s Row in Game 3. If the Reign could just hold on and take Havana in Game 4, they could force a 4-way tie for the May Melee knockout round, but it wasn’t meant to be.

San Francisco came storming into Game 4, dominating Havana to the tune of a perfect 3-0 win. After that, the Shock continued to roll on Nepal, taking that map 2-0 to secure the 3-2 win. The Shock qualified for the May Melee knockout stage with the win while also preventing the Los Angeles Gladiators (2-2) from qualifying.

Elsewhere Saturday, two other teams that will be in the May Melee knockout round picked up victories. The Florida Mayhem (3-1) took a 3-1 win over the Paris Eternal (1-3). Florida took Lijiang Tower 2-0, then Paris dominated Temple of Anubis for a 1-0 win to tie the score at 1-1. From there, the Mayhem were diligent in their teamfighting, taking Blizzard World 2-1 and Dorado 2-1 to take the series.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Defiant (3-1) took a 3-1 win over the winless London Spitfire (0-4). Toronto started strong with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, but fell to London in Game 2 on Volskaya Industries 3-2. After the break, the Defiant regrouped and excelled, taking King’s Row 2-1 and Havana 3-2 to lock in the series win.

The three teams that will join the Shock, Mayhem and Defiant in Sunday’s May Melee Knockout Round are the Houston Outlaws (4-0), Washington Justice (4-0) and Dallas Fuel (2-2). The May Melee begins on Sunday with six matches:

Shanghai Dragons vs. Philadelphia Fusion

Chengdu Hunters vs. Seoul Dynasty

Toronto Defiant vs. Florida Mayhem

Dallas Fuel vs. San Francisco Shock

TBD vs. Washington Justice

TBD vs. Houston Outlaws

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record and map differential

T1. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-0, +9

T1. Washington Justice (West), 4-0, +9

3. Houston Outlaws (West), 4-0, +7

4. Seoul Dynasty (East), 3-1, +7

5. Chengdu Hunters (East), 3-1, +6

6. San Francisco Shock (West), 3-1, +5

7. Shanghai Dragons (East), 3-1, +4

8. Florida Mayhem (West), 3-1, +3

9. Toronto Defiant (West), 3-1, +2

10. Dallas Fuel (West), 2-2, +2

11. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2

12. Atlanta Reign (West), 1-3, -1

13. Hangzhou Spark (East), 1-3, -2

14. Paris Eternal (West), 1-3, -5

15. Guangzhou Charge (East), 1-3, -6

T16. New York Excelsior (East), 1-3, -7

T16. Boston Uprising (West), 1-3, -7

18. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-4, -8

19. London Spitfire (West), 0-4, -9

20. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-4, -11

