Shock add Glister to bolstered lineup

The San Francisco Shock, the two-time defending Overwatch League champions, signed DPS player Lim “Glister” Gil-seong on Tuesday for the 2021 season.

The Shock have made a slew of recent moves to go for a three-peat next year. Glister, an 18-year-old South Korean, joins the organization after playing for the London Spitfire, where he established himself as a young star on the rise.

Glister tweeted, “Hello, I’m glister really happy to join the SFshock, thank you for always supporting me and i will do my best for San Francsisco Shock who trusted me”

San Francisco also has brought in DPS player Charlie “nero” Zwarg of the United and support player Brice “FDGod” Monscavoir of France this offseason. U.S. tank Matthew “Super” DeLisi and four South Koreans -- tank Hyo-bin “ChoiHyoBin” Choi, DPS player Nam-joo “Striker” Kwon, support player Minki “Viol2t” Park and tank Myeong-hwan “smurf” Yoo -- have all re-signed with the club.

Meanwhile, South Korean DPS player Lee “ANS” Seon-chang and Japanese DPS player Sean “Ta1yo” Henderson are expected to come back to the Shock, according to DotEsports.com.

The Shock placed third in the 2020 OWL regular season with a 25-3 record, then earned five consecutive playoff victories to successfully defend their championship. They defeated the Seoul Dynasty 4-2 for the title on Oct. 10.

