Shock sign FDGod as replacement for Moth

On the same day main support Grant “Moth” Espe exited the San Francisco Shock to join the Los Angeles Gladiators, the two-time defending Overwatch League champion Shock signed Brice “FDGod” Monscavoir as a replacement on Thursday.

The team tweeted, “The San Francisco Shock are excited to welcome #OWL2020 Role Star @FDGod_OW to the team on our journey to capture the #Threepeat”

The post added that the move is subject to Overwatch League approval.

FDGod posted on Twitter, “I can’t describe how I am feeling right now, it’s a honor for me to be on this team I always watched with inspiration. I still don’t realize what’s happening I will do everything I can to grab a third title for the team and be the best main support in the league. Ty everyone”

FDGod’s former team, the Paris Eternal, tweeted, “We thank you @FDGod_OW for your intense start with us this season. Your sparkling performances have given us a lot of smiles during the year. We wish you the best.”

The player responded to the Eternal, “It was an incredible experience with Paris that I won’t forget for sure... I can’t thank them enough for trusting in me and giving me the opportunity to prove myself on the league. I love you all and I will miss this team sooo much #FiatLux”

FDGod, 19, was part of France’s Overwatch World Cup team last year. Before spending the 2020 OWL season with Paris, he played for Young and Beautiful, among other teams.

The Shock came in third place in the 2020 OWL regular season with a 25-3 record, then posted five consecutive playoff victories to successfully defend their championship. They beat the Seoul Dynasty 4-2 in the championship match on Oct. 10.

The Eternal placed fourth in the regular season at 18-6, then were eliminated from the postseason after losing both of their matches in the North American bracket.

