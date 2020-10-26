San Francisco Shock part ways with Rascal

The San Francisco Shock announced Sunday that the team is parting ways with DPS Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun.

Rascal initially signed with the London Spitfire in 2018 before being traded to the Dallas Fuel during the Overwatch League’s inaugural season. He was later dropped by Dallas and joined the Shock’s former Contenders roster NRG Esports.

Rascal was brought up to the Shock in late 2018 and went on to help San Francisco win consecutive OWL titles.

“From @NRGgg Contenders to moving to the Shock, Rascal was everything you could ask for in a player, individual and friend,” the Shock tweeted on Sunday. “It was an honor witness and take part in the Rascal Overwatch League redemption arc.

“Thank you Dong-jun.”

Main tank Matthew “Super” DeLisi, flex support Park “Viol2t” Min-ki and Grant “Moth” Espe also had their contracts expire at the end of last season, although they could still return to the Shock.

