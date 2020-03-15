Overwatch League announces new schedule, format

The Overwatch League announced its schedule and structure of its return to competitive play on Sunday.

After canceling live events due to the coronavirus, the league is venturing to an online format for the next few months.

Vice President of Overwatch Esports Jon Spector said on the league’s official show “Watchpoint” that the OWL will resume play next Saturday with Seoul Dynasty facing the San Francisco Shock at 2 p.m. ET followed by the Los Angeles Valliant vs. the Los Angeles Gladiators two hours later.

Spector also announced that the league will be organized into three groups based on geography. The groups will consist of Atlantic Conference (10 teams), Pacific Conference (six teams, including the Seoul Dynasty) and China (four teams).

The league is intent on catching up on play after no matches being played this weekend. A full schedule is anticipated to be released early next week, however the league is expected to add games on Fridays to accelerate the process. Spector noted that the teams likely will play all of the matches that were postponed in March.

“WE’RE BACK! ... ONLINE!” Overwatch League posted from its official Twitter account.

Spector also noted that All-Stars Tournament will be moved to the end of the season, however did divulge any additional details.

On Wednesday, Activision Blizzard — the owner of the Overwatch League — announced it would not hold any events in arenas in front of a live audience through April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

—Field Level Media