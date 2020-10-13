OWL Grand Finals set viewership record with 38% increase

Fans made the San Francisco Shock’s championship victory over the Seoul Dynasty last Saturday night the most-watched Overwatch League match in history.

The Grand Finals match saw a 38 percent increase in viewership from the 2019 Grand Finals, with 1.55 million viewers. YouTube also saw a season viewership high, with a peak of about 180,000 viewers during their live broadcast of the event.

The Shock repeated as Overwatch League champions. Last year, they won the title in front of about 12,000 fans at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia but played most of this season online because of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing fans to adapt to a new way to watch.

“I’m so proud of the entire Overwatch League staff who worked incredibly hard to put on a great show for our fans, and we’re extremely proud to finish this season with 38 percent global viewership growth,” said Jon Spector, the vice president of Overwatch Esports, in a statement.

