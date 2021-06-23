Striker parts ways with San Francisco Shock

Veteran DPS Nam-joo “Striker” Kwon and the San Francisco Shock have parted ways, the Overwatch League team announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old South Korea native helped the Shock win back-to-back OWL championships in 2019 and 2020 and was named the Grand Finals MVP in the latter.

“Today we say goodbye to @STRIKER_OW. Since joining us in 2018, Striker has been absolutely indispensable to the team,” the Shock posted on Twitter. “Our back-to-back championships would not have been possible without his hard work.

“Thank you for making history with us, Namjoo. We wish you all the best.”

There was no reason provided for the departure of Striker, who joined San Francisco in 2018 after a run with Boston Uprising.

The Shock, who did not immediately name a DPS replacement, will return to action at the Summer Showdown tournament on Friday against the Los Angeles Gladiators.

--Field Level Media