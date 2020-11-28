Shock re-sign Super in bid for three-peat

The San Francisco Shock re-signed main tank Matthew “Super” DeLisi this week as the two-time defending champs finalize their roster for next season.

The team tweeted, “@super_OW rejoins the Shock in 2021 to hunt the #3peat in one last dance.”

One of the league’s most popular players, Super joined the team in 2017 before he even met the age requirement to be eligible for competition.

His return gives San Francisco the bulk of its title-winning roster back for 2021. Main support Grant “Moth” Espe left the team, but was replaced by Brice “FDGod” Monscavoir, formerly of the Paris Eternal.

The Shock came in third place in the 2020 OWL regular season with a 25-3 record, then posted five consecutive playoff victories to successfully defend their championship. They beat the Seoul Dynasty 4-2 in the championship match on Oct. 10.

