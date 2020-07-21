Shock add 'ta1yo' to roster

The San Francisco Shock added DPS Sean Taiyo “ta1yo” Henderson to their Overwatch League roster, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old ta1yo, who was elevated from North American Overwatch Contenders team Third Impact, will serve as the Shock’s fourth DPS player.

ta1yo has competed with CYCLOPS and JUPITER in Pacific Overwatch Contenders as well as Team Japan for three years of the Overwatch World Cup.

He helped bring Third Impact to a second-place finish in Overwatch Contenders 2020 Season 1: North America in June.

ta1yo could join his new team in the lineup on Friday when the Shock (16-2) face the Florida Mayhem.

