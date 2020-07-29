Shock's Viol2t issues apology following fine, suspension

San Francisco Shock support Minki “Viol2t” Park apologized on Wednesday for his inappropriate in-game behavior.

Viol2t was fined an undisclosed amount by the Shock and will miss the team’s next Overwatch League match Saturday against the Houston Outlaws.

The 20-year-old South Korean’s weeklong suspension came after an incident earlier this month in which he told another player to “kill yourself” in a public match. He also referred to a teammate with slurs in game chat, according to multiple media outlets.

The Shock apologized on his behalf earlier this week before Viol2t had his say Wednesday on TwitLonger.

While Viol2t apologized, he also shared his side of the story on why the player he roasted deserved his ire. Viol2t explained that he was angry at the player for playing Brigitte and Mercy poorly.

“And I am not a robot guys ... please please, someone understand me ... I know my personality was bad,” Viol2t wrote. “Let me fix my personality.”

—Field Level Media