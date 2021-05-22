Dragons, Spark, Excelsior win opening June Joust qualifiers

The Shanghai Dragons rolled to another big win and the Hangzhou Spark and New York Excelsior also picked up victories Saturday to begin Eastern Region qualifying matches for the Overwatch League’s June Joust.

The Dragons (4-1, 6 points) rebounded from a runner-up finish in the May Melee, knocking off the Chengdu Hunters (3-2, 3 points) in a 3-0 sweep.

The Spark (2-3, 2 points) overcame a rough start to score a much-needed 3-1 series win over the Guangzhou Charge (1-4, 1 point).

The Excelsior (2-3, 2 points) capped the day by handing the Philadelphia Fusion (4-1, 4) their first loss in a 3-1 series win.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the June Joust’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested June 6-12.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Spark opened Saturday’s play on the wrong foot, falling 2-0 to the Charge on Lijiang Tower.

But the Spark responded with a 3-2 win on Eichenwalde and a 3-1 win on Dorado, before hanging on for a 4-3 victory on Temple of Anubis to seal the series.

The Dragons, who lost to the Dallas Fuel in the May Melee final, took a 2-0 win on Oasis to kick off their series vs, the Hunters. The Dragons followed with a 2-1 win on Hollywood and a 6-5 victory on Junkertown for the sweep.

The Excelsior wrapped up play with a 3-1 series win over the previously unbeaten Fusion. New York won 2-0 on LiJiang Tower and 3-0 on Numbani, before falling 3-2 on Rialto.

The Excelsior then closed it out with a 2-0 win on Volskaya Industries for their second win of the season.

June Joust qualifiers continue on Saturday with three matches:

--Paris Eternal vs Washington Justice (West)

--Houston Outlaws vs Atlanta Reign (West)

--Toronto Defiant vs Boston Uprising (West)

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

1. Shanghai Dragons (East), 4-1, +7, 6

2. Florida Mayhem (West), 4-1, +5, 5

3. Dallas Fuel (West), 2-2, +2, 5

4. Washington Justice (West), 4-0, +9, 4

5. Houston Outlaws (West), 4-0, +7, 4

6. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-1, +7, 4

7. Toronto Defiant (West), 4-1, +4, 3

8. Seoul Dynasty (East), 3-1, +7, 3

9. San Francisco Shock (West), 3-1, +5, 3

10. Chengdu Hunters (East), 3-2, +3, 3

11. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 2-2, +2, 2

12. Hangzhou Spark (East), 2-3, 0, 2

13. New York Excelsior (East), 2-3, -5, 2

14. Atlanta Reign (West), 1-3, -1, 1

15. Boston Uprising (West), 1-3, -7, 1

16. Paris Eternal (West), 1-4, -7, 1

17. Guangzhou Charge (East), 1-4, -8, 1

18. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-4, -8, 0

19. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-4, -11, 0

20. London Spitfire (West), 0-5, -11, 0

--Field Level Media