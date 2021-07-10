Dragons claim top seed as Summer Showdown qualifiers wrap

On the final day of Summer Showdown qualifiers, the Shanghai Dragons, Chengdu Hunters and New York Excelsior picked up wins.

The Eastern Region-leading Shanghai Dragons (10-2, 15 points) dominated the Hangzhou Spark (7-5, 7 points) in a 3-1 victory. With the win, the Dragons secure the top seed in the Summer Showdown qualifiers.

Shanghai didn’t face much of a challenge from the Spark. In their heads-up game against Hangzhou, the Dragons would take Ilios 2-0, Hanamura 2-1, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar 2-1 to pick up three wins. The Spark picked up a 2-1 win on Hollywood, but that’s about the only thing that went wrong for the Dragons.

In other Saturday action, the New York Excelsior (5-7, 5 points) picked up a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Fusion (7-5, 7 points). With this result, the Fusion miss the Summer Showdown Knockout Round while the Excelsior take the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Region.

New York started with a 2-1 win on Busan and a 2-1 win on Temple of Anubis. Philadelphia showed some fight with their backs against the wall, taking Eichenwalde 3-2 before the Fusion fell apart once again. The Excelsior recovered to take a 2-1 win on Route 66 to secure the series win.

Finally, the Chengdu Hunters (7-5, 7 points) picked up a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Valiant (0-12, 0 points). The Valiant managed to take one point from the Hunters as Chengdu dismantled Los Angeles’ challenge. The Hunters took Oasis 2-0, Temple of Anubis 2-1, and Eichenwalde 1-0 for the series sweep.

With the win, Chengdu takes the second seed in the Eastern Region, leaving the Seoul Dynasty (9-3, 9 points) to take third place.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff, which will be contested beginning Sunday and running through July 18.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Summer Showdown qualifiers continue later Saturday with three matches:

Atlanta Reign vs Boston Uprising (West)

Toronto Defiant vs Dallas Fuel (West)

Washington Justice vs Los Angeles Gladiators (West)

The Summer Showdown Knockout Rounds begin on Sunday with six matches:

Shanghai Dragons vs New York Excelsior (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs Seoul Dynasty (East)

TBD vs TBD (West)

TBD vs TBD (West)

TBD vs TBD (West)

TBD vs TBD (West)

Overwatch League regular-season standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 8-3, +12, 13

2. San Francisco Shock, 9-3, +13, 9

3. Houston Outlaws, 9-3, +11, 9

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-3, +14, 8

5. Washington Justice, 7-4, +8, 7

6. Atlanta Reign, 6-5, +10, 7

7. Paris Eternal, 6-6, -1, 6

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-5, -2, 6

9. Boston Uprising, 6-5, +4, 5

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-8, -9, 5

11. London Spitfire, 0-12, -29, 0

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-12, -31, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 10-2, +20, 15

2. Seoul Dynasty, 9-3, +14, 9

T3. Philadelphia Fusion, 7-5, +7, 7

T3. Hangzhou Spark, 7-5, +7, 7

T3. Chengdu Hunters, 7-5, +7, 7

6. New York Excelsior, 5-7, -3, 5

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-9, -18, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-12, -34, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media