Dragons, Hunters advance to Summer Showdown knockouts

The 2021 Overwatch League Summer Showdown Knockouts wrapped up for the Eastern Region on Sunday with the Shanghai Dragons and Chengdu Hunters qualifying for the tournament proper.

The Chengdu Hunters (7-5, 7 points) took down the Seoul Dynasty (9-3, 9 points) in a 3-2 slugfest to qualify for the Summer Showdown. This matchup came down to whether Seoul could adapt to Chengdu’s style, especially concerning DPS ace Yi “JinMu” Hu’s Pharah. In the end, the Dynasty couldn’t adapt, leading to a Hunters win for their second tournament appearance of the 2021 season.

The action started on Busan, where Seoul picked up a 2-1 win. The Hunters brought the action to Temple of Anubis for Game 2, where JinMu had himself a strong showing as Chengdu took the map 2-1. Seoul picked Eichenwalde for Game 3, but that backfired on them as JinMu continued to dominate the skies as Pharah in a 3-0 win.

With their backs to the wall, the Dynasty brought the series to Junkertown, where DPS Junyoung “Profit” Park came alive. Profit was instrumental to Seoul’s 1-0 win, playing Tracer well and finding multiple picks on Chengdu’s backline. It all came down to Nepal, where the Dynasty started strong. The Hunters went back to what had been working all evening, running JinMu on Pharah, which led to a 2-1 Chengdu win.

In Sunday’s other series, the Eastern Region-leading Shanghai Dragons (10-2, 15 points) continued their dominant streak with a 3-0 win over the New York Excelsior (5-7, 5 points). Shanghai made quick work of New York, which crumbled under the immense pressure the Dragons put on their frontline.

The Dragons started the series with a 2-0 win on Ilios, then took Volskaya Industries 3-2. Up 2-0, Shanghai encountered some resistance on King’s Row, with both teams going into overtime with time on the clock. The Dragons couldn’t be stopped, though, taking a 5-4 win to close out the series.

The OWL teams have been competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested next week, with two teams from each region advancing.

The Summer Showdown begins on Thursday with two matches:

Shanghai Dragons vs TBD

Chengdu Hunters vs TBD

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 9-3, +14, 14

2. San Francisco Shock, 9-3, +13, 9

3. Houston Outlaws, 9-3, +11, 9

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-4, +13, 8

5. Washington Justice, 8-4, +9, 8

6. Atlanta Reign, 7-5, +13, 8

7. Paris Eternal, 6-6, -1, 6

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-6, -4, 6

9. Boston Uprising, 6-6, +1, 5

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-8, -9, 5

11. London Spitfire, 0-12, -29, 0

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-12, -31, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 10-2, +20, 15

2. Seoul Dynasty, 9-3, +14, 9

T3. Philadelphia Fusion, 7-5, +7, 7

T3. Hangzhou Spark, 7-5, +7, 7

T3. Chengdu Hunters, 7-5, +7, 7

6. New York Excelsior, 5-7, -3, 5

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-9, -18, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-12, -34, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media