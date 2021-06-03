diem retires from Overwatch League

Hitscan DPS player Min-seong “diem” Bae retired from Overwatch League play due to personal reasons.

His team, the Shanghai Dragons, announced his retirement Thursday on social media.

“Our smiling sniper has decided to retire due to personal reasons,” the Dragons wrote on Twitter. “To diem, no amount of thanks will ever be enough. You have given everything to this team and forever changed how our story will be told. Thank you”

diem, a 21-year-old South Korean, captured seven championships across his four-year career. He competed with Mighty AOD, Ardeont, Lucky Future Zenith and the Dragons.

diem addressed his feelings in a short note to fans.

“I entered the public eye at a young age and although it hasn’t been smooth sailing the whole way, I still put up building blocks my way, and somehow I had managed to build them up a really high way,” he said.

The Dragons signed DPS Seung-jun “WhoRU” Lee last week. WhoRU, a 19-year-old South Korean, filled the available roster spot of flex DPS Joon “Erster” Jeong, who abruptly retired in May.

--Field Level Media