Shanghai Dragons re-sign DPS diem

The Shanghai Dragons announced the re-signing of hitscan DPS player Min-seong “diem” Bae on Wednesday.

diem, who recovered from a collapsed lung suffered earlier this year, had been released in October following the end of Season 3. However, the 20-year-old South Korean did not remain a free agent for long before returning to the Dragons.

Before initially joining the Overwatch League team in 2018, diem helped lead Lucky Future Zenith to a pair of championships in Chinese Contenders. He has been known primarily for his Widowmaker player through his first two seasons in the OWL.

Shanghai has also added Panseung “Fate” Koo, Joon “Erster” Jeong and Chengzhi “Molly” He this offseason. Meanwhile, Euiseok “Fearless” Lee signed with the Dallas Fuel while Seo “Stand1” Ji-won joined the Boston Uprising on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media