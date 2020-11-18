Dragons sign DPS player Erster

The Shanghai Dragons signed DPS player Joon “Erster” Jeong for the 2021 season.

Erster, a 20-year-old South Korean, spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Reign.

It’s the latest move for the Dragons, who won the Overwatch League regular season in 2020 with their 27-2 record. In the playoffs, they advanced to the Grand Finals, where they were knocked out by the Seoul Dynasty.

Last week, they signed main tank Pan-seung “Fate” Koo, 22, who previously played for the Los Angeles Valiant and Florida Mayhem. He and Erster were teammates with Mighty AOD, a Korean Overwatch team, in 2016.

Erster’s arrival gives Shanghai a collection of DPS players, with Jae-won “LIP” Lee and Byung-sun “Fleta” Kim already on the roster. Fleta was the 2020 Overwatch League MVP.

The transaction is pending league approval.

--Field Level Media