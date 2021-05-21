Shanghai Dragons' Erster announces retirement

Shanghai Dragons DPS Joon “Erster” Jeong is retiring from the Overwatch League.

Erster, a 20-year-old South Korean, captured three titles with Overwatch Contenders teams Ardeont and Lucky Future Zenith in 2017-18. He spent two seasons with the Atlanta Reign of the Overwatch League before joining the Dragons in November 2020.

“To Erster, thank you for giving everything you had and more to the team,” the Dragons wrote on Twitter. “While we wish we had more time together, we will always respect a player’s decision to step down. We wish you nothing but the best in retirement!”

Erster said in a video that he felt overwhelmed and unable to live up to expectations after joining the Dragons.

Fellow South Koreans Jae-won “LIP” Lee, Min-seong “diem” Bae and Byung-sun “Fleta” Kim are potential replacements for the Dragons at the DPS position.

