Dragons' Moon named Overwatch coach of the year

Byung-chul “Moon” Moon of the Shanghai Dragons was named the Overwatch League coach of the year.

Moon, 31, led the Dragons to wins in the May Melee and Countdown Cup and a second-place finish in the Summer Showdown in 2020. The Dragons finished the regular season in first place with a 27-2 record and a plus-44 differential and will face the Philadelphia Fusion on Thursday in the first round of the league’s four-team Grand Finals.

“He’s led us through every meta and has brought us to the final four! Congratulations @moonbyungchul89,” the team tweeted Sunday.

The South Korean began his coaching career in 2016 and joined the Dragons in September 2019.

