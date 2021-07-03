Dragons extend lead in Summer Showdown qualifiying

The Eastern Region of the 2021 Overwatch League continued qualifiers for the Summer Showdown on Saturday, with the Shanghai Dragons and Philadelphia Fusion picking up wins.

The Shanghai Dragons (7-2, 12 points) cemented themselves as the top dogs in the region with a dominating 3-0 sweep of a surging Seoul Dynasty (8-3, 8 points). The Dynasty were riding a two-game win streak, looking strong as they rose to the top of the Summer Showdown standings. Despite this, Shanghai showed why they remain the best team in the Eastern region, dismantling Seoul with the Dragons’ signature flair.

Shanghai ran compositions around DPS Jae Won “LIP” Lee’s signature Sombra, letting LIP farm fast EMPs and keeping Seoul’s ace DPS Junyoung “Profit” Park from impacting the game. With Seoul constantly hacked and pressured, Shanghai had free reign of the series, dictating the pace of nearly every map.

The Dragons took Busan 2-0, full-held the Dynasty on Route 66 1-0, and finished up the series on Temple of Anubis with a 2-1 win. For the Dynasty, getting blown out by the top team in the region after looking solid in their previous two games might be a blow to morale, but Seoul still has a solid chance to qualify for the Summer Showdown.

In other Saturday action, the Philadelphia Fusion (7-2, 7 points) made quick work of the Guangzhou Charge (3-8, 3 points) in a 3-0 series win. The Fusion are finally getting to show their intended roster as more of their European players make it to their Korean headquarters. Philadelphia’s deep bench gave them a huge edge on Saturday in their win against a struggling Guangzhou.

The Fusion took Ilios 2-0 and Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-2, taking a 2-0 series lead and threatening to sweep the Charge. Guangzhou fought back somewhat on Hanamura, though the 2-2 draw featured a squandered Philadelphia OT attacking round. The Fusion recovered quickly, taking Hollywood 3-2 to finish the series.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested July 11-18.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Summer Showdown qualifiers continue on Saturday with three matches:

Paris Eternal vs Vancouver Titans (West)

Dallas Fuel vs Florida Mayhem (West)

San Francisco Shock vs Houston Outlaws (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 5-3, +7, 10

2. San Francisco Shock, 9-2, +15, 9

3. Houston Outlaws, 7-1, +12, 7

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-3, +11, 7

5. Toronto Defiant, 6-4, +1, 6

6. Atlanta Reign, 5-4, +8, 6

7. Washington Justice, 5-4, +2, 5

8. Boston Uprising, 5-5, +1, 5

9. Paris Eternal, 5-6, -4, 5

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-6, -5, 5

11. London Spitfire, 0-10, -23, 0

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-10, -25, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 7-2, +12, 12

2. Seoul Dynasty, 8-3, +13, 8

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 7-2, +13, 7

4. Hangzhou Spark, 6-4, +8, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +3, 5

6. New York Excelsior, 4-6, -4, 4

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-8, -17, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-10, -28, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media