Dragons roll, Dynasty lock up Summer Showdown berth

The Shanghai Dragons and the Seoul Dynasty picked up wins on Sunday to close out Week 12 in the Eastern Region of the Overwatch League.

In a battle of Eastern Region heavyweights, the Shanghai Dragons (8-2, 13 points) proved they were the top dogs in the region with a convincing 3-0 sweep of the third-ranked Philadelphia Fusion (7-3, 7 points). The Dragons have beat the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the region for their first two Summer Showdown qualifiers, showing their dominance over the East.

The Dragons started with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, which would be the most competitive map of the day for the Fusion. Shanghai went on to take Junkertown 3-2 and Volskaya Industries 2-1 to close out the series sweep.

In other Sunday action, the Seoul Dynasty (9-3, 9 points) completed a reverse-sweep, picking up a 3-2 series win on the Guangzhou Charge (3-9, 3 points). The Charge came into this series on a mission to break their losing streak, doing so by going up-tempo and catching the Dynasty off-guard.

The Charge started with a 2-1 win on Oasis, then took a 3-2 win on Junkertown to take a 2-0 series lead. After that, though, Dynasty DPS Junyoung “Profit” Park took over the series, playing mostly Tracer as he led a Seoul comeback. Profit led the Dynasty to a 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries with crucial picks and clutch Pulse Bomb sticks. Then, Seoul went on to take King’s Row 3-2 leading to a series-deciding map five.

The action on Nepal was close, but the Dynasty ultimately prevailed, taking the map 3-2 to complete the reverse sweep and finish their Summer Showdown qualifier matches. With the win, the Dynasty secure a spot in the Summer Showdown qualifiers.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested July 11-18.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Summer Showdown qualifiers continue on Thursday with two matches:

Atlanta Reign vs London Spitfire (West)

Boston Uprising vs Houston Outlaws (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 6-3, +8, 11

2. San Francisco Shock, 9-3, +13, 9

3. Houston Outlaws, 8-1, +14, 8

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-3, +11, 7

5. Toronto Defiant, 6-4, +1, 6

6. Paris Eternal, 6-6, -1, 6

7. Atlanta Reign, 5-4, +8, 6

8. Washington Justice, 5-4, +2, 5

9. Boston Uprising, 5-5, +1, 5

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-7, -6, 5

11. London Spitfire, 0-10, -23, 0

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-11, -28, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 8-2, +15, 13

2. Seoul Dynasty, 9-3, +14, 9

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 7-3, +10, 7

4. Hangzhou Spark, 6-4, +8, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +3, 5

6. New York Excelsior, 4-6, -4, 4

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-9, -18, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-10, -28, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media