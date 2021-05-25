WhoRU ends retirement, joins Shanghai Dragons

The Shanghai Dragons added DPS Seung-jun “WhoRU” Lee to their Overwatch League roster on Tuesday.

WhoRU, a 19-year-old South Korean, previously competed with New York Excelsior before retiring from competitive Overwatch action.

WhoRU will fill the available roster spot of flex DPS Joon “Erster” Jeong, who abruptly retired last week.

“(WhoRU) will be showcasing his talent as an important part of the Dragons on our upcoming journey and battle for victory,” Shanghai Dragons wrote on Twitter.

“As one of the most talented young players, WhoRU has always amazed us with his plays. Now he chooses to continue his legacy and return to the Overwatch League. We are beyond excited and look forward to his return.”

WhoRU won the APEX Season Two and Season Three titles with Lunatic-Hai. He was MVP of the finals in Season Two.

He later joined Overwatch Contenders teams Fusion University, Meta Athena and Skyfoxes before signing with New York Excelsior prior to the 2020 season. He initially retired in October.

The Shanghai Dragons’ next game is against the Los Angeles Valiant on Saturday.

