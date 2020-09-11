Shock to retain 'core' of roster in 2021

While the San Francisco Shock work on their strategy for a playoff matchup Saturday with the Philadelphia Fusion, one thing they will not have to worry about is where key players will be in 2021.

On Thursday, Shock CEO Andy Miller revealed on NRG Esport’s Reddit page that the core of the Shock roster is “already re-signed for next year.” Also back next season is head coach Park “Crusty” Da-hee.

What Miller did not reveal is exactly what that “core” is. The Shock has a 10-man roster and speculation by Dot Esports is that the core could be players who have been on the team at least since 2019. That plan would leave out 2020 additions like Lee “Twilight” Joo-seok and Sean “Ta1yo” Henderson.

The Shock won the 2019 Overwatch championship and could advance to this year’s Grand Final bracket with a victory over the Fusion on Saturday. The Shock (25-3) finished third in the regular-season standings behind the second-place Fusion (24-2 and the first-place Shanghai Dragons (24-2), who had the top map differential in the league at plus-44.

