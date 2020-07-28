Shock suspend, fine Viol2t

The San Francisco Shock fined and suspended support Min-ki “Viol2t” Park for inappropriate in-game behavior.

The amount of the fine was not disclosed, but Viol2t will miss the team’s next Overwatch League match Saturday against the Houston Outlaws.

The 20-year-old South Korean player reportedly told another player to “kill himself” and referred to a teammate as a “retard” and “braindead” in game chat, according to multiple media outlets.

“Viol2t’s actions were not in line with what we expect of our staff and players in or out of game,” Shock general manager Chris Chung said in a post Monday on the team’s Discord channel.

As of Tuesday, the Overwatch League has taken no official action against Viol2t.

—Field Level Media