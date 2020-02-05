Overwatch announces new Stats Lab on eve of season

With Overwatch’s 2020 league season less than a week from kicking off, the organization on Wednesday announced the launch of its new statistics platform.

Called the Overwatch League Stats Lab Presented by State Farm, the Stats Lab is housed on overwatchleague.com (here).

The Stats Lab will allow fans to access new levels of advanced statistics for both the upcoming season and previous seasons. According to a news release, the new Stats Lab includes detailed and archived data for player, hero, match, and teamfight statistics.

Each group will contain its own statistics dashboard, allowing fans the chances for side-by-side stat comparisons and making these analyses available via download.

The Dallas Fuel and New York Excelsior will host opening weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of the Stats Lab’s new data:

Overwatch League Stats Lab: Players

** Match Report

** Rate Ranks

** Career Totals

** Single-Match Records

** Single-Map Records

** Fleta Deadlifts

Overwatch League Stats Lab: Heroes

** Overwatch League Hero Usage

** Overwatch League Historic Hero Usage

Overwatch League Stats Lab: Matches

** Match Stats

** Streaks

** Quickest Completion Times

** Team Map Stats

Overwatch League Stats Lab: Teamfights

** Teamfight Win Rates

** Teamfight Win Rate Comparisons

** Teamfight Stat Rates

** Team First Death Rates

** Team First Elimination Rates

** Hero First Death Rates

** Hero First Elimination Rates

** Clutch Final Blows

—Field Level Media