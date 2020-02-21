'Stellar' joins Contenders team Talon Esports

Former Boston Uprising and Toronto Defiant DPS Do-hyung “Stellar” Lee joined Pacific Region Contenders team Talon Esports, the team announced on Twitter.

Stellar began his career playing alongside former Toronto and current Philadelphia Fusion DPS Seung-hyun “Ivy” Lee on O2 Blast in Korean Contenders before joining the Defiant in October 2018. The two were looked at as an up-and-coming DPS duo, but Stellar struggled as a pro, retiring days before the start of Stage 2 during the 2019 season.

He joined the Uprising in July 2019 and spent three months with the organization.

Talon Esports, from Hong Kong, is in rebuild mode. After winning Contenders Seasons One and Two, the team had a disappointing showing at the 2019 Overwatch Contenders Gauntlet, an international tournament in which Talon lost in the second losers’ round to Gen.G Esports of South Korea. Following the tournament, Eternal Academy picked up half of Talon’s roster.

Talon had replaced most of the players from last year, adding Stellar as a final piece to the puzzle.

—Field Level Media