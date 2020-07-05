Guangzhou Charge win Summer Showdown-Asia

The Guangzhou Charge won twice on Sunday to win the seven-team Asia bracket of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown.

The second-seeded Charge started the day with a 3-0 win over New York Excelsior in the semifinals and finished it with a 4-2 win over the weekend tournament’s top-seed, the Shanghai Dragons.

The Dragons advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over the Seoul Dynasty earlier in the day.

The Charge also defeated the seventh-seeded Chengdu Hunters 3-0 on Saturday on their way to the title.

Later Sunday, the San Francisco Shock and Paris Eternal will meet in the first semifinal of the North American region of the Summer Showdown. The Philadelphia Fusion will meet the surprise Toronto Defiant in the second semifinal.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential, entering the Summer Showdown:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 18-2, 47-12-1, +35

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 15-2, 44-17-0, +27

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 14-2, 35-11-2, +24

4. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 13-6, 38-34-0, +4

5. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 12-5, 41-20-2, +21

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 11-5, 30-20-0, +10

7. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 9-6, 32-27-0, +5

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 8-7, 27-28-0, -1

9. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 7-6, 27-18-0, +9

10. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 7-7, 18-23-1, -5

11. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 7-10, 27-37-2, -10

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-6, 24-24-4, 0

13. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-7, 21-27-0, -6

14. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-11, 27-38-3, -11

15. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 5-8, 21-28-0, -7

16. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 5-10, 25-34-0, -9

17. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-8, 14-26-0, -12

18. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-14, 24-43-1, -19

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-13, 17-41-1, -24

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-13, 12-43-3, -31

—Field Level Media