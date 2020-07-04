Seoul Dynasty reach Summer Showdown-Asia semifinals

The Seoul Dynasty, Guangzhou Charge and New York Excelsior advanced to the semifinals as the seven-team Asia bracket of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown began Saturday.

Top-seeded Shanghai Dragons earned a bye and will face the fifth-seeded Dynasty in Sunday’s semifinals. The Dynasty posted a 3-1 win against the fourth-seeded London Spitfire.

The second-seeded Charge and third-seeded Excelsior will meet in the other semifinal, to be followed by the finals later Sunday.

The Charge defeated the seventh-seeded Chengdu Hunters 3-0 and the Excelsior knocked out the sixth-seeded Hangzhou Spark by the same score.

Matches in the Summer Showdown do not count toward the league standings, but the top teams in the Asia and North America regions will get bonus wins added to their regular-season records. The tournament champions will each receive three bonus wins, with the runners-up getting two bonuses wins and the third- and fourth-place teams adding one bonus win.

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 18-2, 47-12-1, +35

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 15-2, 44-17-0, +27

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 14-2, 35-11-2, +24

4. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 13-6, 38-34-0, +4

5. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 12-5, 41-20-2, +21

6. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 11-5, 30-20-0, +10

7. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 9-6, 32-27-0, +5

8. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 8-7, 27-28-0, -1

9. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 7-6, 27-18-0, +9

10. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 7-7, 18-23-1, -5

11. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 7-10, 27-37-2, -10

12. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-6, 24-24-4, 0

13. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 6-7, 21-27-0, -6

14. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 6-11, 27-38-3, -11

15. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 5-8, 21-28-0, -7

16. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 5-10, 25-34-0, -9

17. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 4-8, 14-26-0, -12

18. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-14, 24-43-1, -19

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-13, 17-41-1, -24

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-13, 12-43-3, -31

—Field Level Media