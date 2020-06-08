OWL announces Summer Showdown, hero pool changes

The Overwatch League on Monday announced a four-week Summer Showdown tournament starting June 13.

“The new tournament is very similar to last month’s May Melee, which was well-received by fans, teams and players,” the league said in a press release.

All 20 teams will play qualifier matches during the last three weeks of June, with the 13 teams in North America playing three matches each and the seven teams in Asia playing four matches apiece.

Team records, map scores and standard tiebreakers in those qualifiers will determine the seeding for two regional tournaments in North America (July 3-5) and Asia (July 4-5).

The qualifier matches will count toward the OWL’s regular season standings.

The regional tournaments have a combined $275,000 prize pool. The champions will earn $50,000, with $25,000 going to the runners-up and $10,000 to the third- and fourth-place teams.

The league also announced changes to the hero pools for the remainder of the 2020 season.

For the Summer Showdown qualifier matches in Weeks 19 and 20, Echo, Sombra, D.Va and Brigitte will not be available.

For Week 21 qualifiers and the Summer Showdown regional tournaments, there will be no hero pool in effect.

The same format will later be used for the third regular season tournament: A single hero pool for two weeks of qualifiers, then no hero pool for the third week and tournament matches.

The last two weeks of the OWL regular season will also operate with a single hero pool, while the 2020 playoffs will be played without one.

