T1 announces new Overwatch Contenders roster

T1 unveiled its lineup for the upcoming season of Overwatch Contenders Korea on Monday.

In a Twitter post, T1 announced the additions of Hyun-woo “Zest” Kim, Jae-hee “MN3” Yoon, Yeong-hwan “Kadalis” Ra, Gyu-tae “Belosrea” Hwang, Gun-hee “Clestyn” Cho, Dong-hyun “Unique” Yoo, and Young-hoon “Krillin” Jeong for the 2021 season.

T1 operates as the academy team for the Philadelphia Fusion of the Overwatch League. Each of the seven players announced come from South Korea.

Zest, MN3 and Kadalis will serve as DPS players, Belosrea and Clestyn will be the team’s tanks, and Unique and Krillin will be slotted into support roles.

Clestyn and Krillian are former Overwatch League starters, with the London Spitfire. Zest and Kadalis both migrate over from Oz Gaming, which debuted in the Contenders league in 2020.

T1 also signed former Overwatch League players Joo-Seong “RoKy” Park and Jung-yeon “Chara” Kim to serve as the team’s coaches.

--Field Level Media