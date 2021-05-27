Toronto Defiant sign Aspire to 30-day contract

The short-handed Toronto Defiant signed DPS Luka “Aspire” Rolovic to a 30-day contract Thursday.

The Overwatch League team said Tuesday there were three positive COVID-19 cases within the organization.

“He’ll be joining us this weekend and for the next 30 days while other members continue to rest and recover,” the team posted on Twitter.

Aspire joins the Defiant from the North American Overwatch Contenders team American Tornado. He previously spent time with the Contenders team DarkMode NA.

Dot Esports reported that Aspire will take over the duties of Andreas “Logix” Berghmans. Logix posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday about his battle with COVID-19.

“thank you all for the well wishes, went back to the ER yesterday because of low oxygen levels and trouble breathing, being monitored closely now, last week has been awful but trying to rest and keep my head up,” Logix wrote.

Aspire is likely to make his Defiant debut during their next match slated for Saturday against the San Francisco Shock.

