Toronto Defiant add flex support Aztac

The Toronto Defiant added flex support Jeong-Su “Aztac” Park to their rebuilding roster.

The team acquired him in a trade on Tuesday from Uprising Academy, pending league approval. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Toronto parted ways with 10 players on Oct. 21, leaving only Andreas “Logix” Berghmans on the roster.

Before joining Uprising Academy, Aztac, 20, played for teams in the Pacific, Korean and Chinese Contenders regions. He earned a first place in October in the Overwatch Contenders 2020 Season 2: Korea with World Game Star Phoenix, to whom he was on loan.

“The experience in the acting Uprising Academy was really the best. Thank you to everyone who helped me,” Aztac tweeted after the trade.

“Look forward to next year,” he continued.

--Field Level Media