Defiant GM Jae leaves team, retires

Toronto Defiant general manager Jaesun “Jae” Won announced Sunday he’s leaving the team and exiting the industry.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from esports,” Jae began a lengthy post on Twitter. “I have contemplated this for nearly a year, but eventually realized I had to make the choice. I gradually lost passion in esports and my role in it. It was starting to affect both my mental and physical health. However I leave with no regrets.”

The Overwatch League team said farewell to Jae on Twitter but did not announce his successor.

“Jae, thank you for everything you’ve done for the players & fans, and being such an integral part of the Defiant family since day one,” the team wrote. “You will be greatly missed. Good luck & best wishes in your future! #RiseTogether

Jae joined the Defiant in 2018 and spent six years in esports management.

The Defiant finished the first part of the 2020 season with a 4-8 record and in 16th place. Play resumes June 13.

Jae said there are things he could have done differently as general manager.

“To all the Defiant fans - there’s so much I wish I could have done better for you,” he posted on Twitter. I should have been more assertive in some situations, less in others, and fought for certain things more. In hindsight, there’s so many situations where I should have trusted my gut more. I really believe some of the changes I’ve pushed for will make a profound impact for the team for the rest of the Season.”

