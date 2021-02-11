Defiant sign former Valiant support Lastro

The Toronto Defiant made a key addition Wednesday leading up to the new Overwatch League season.

The team announced the signing of flex support Mun “Lastro” Jung-won, who recently was dropped by the Los Angeles Valiant.

As a rookie in the Overwatch League last season, the 19-year-old South Korean competed on heroes such as Ana and Zenyatta.

Lastro will play the flex support role for Defiant, joining Park “Aztac” Jeong-su, who formerly was with South Korean team World Game Star Phoenix. An “ANSOONJAE” Soon-jae is slated to be Toronto’s main support.

The Defiant went 8-14 to come in 15th place in the 2020 Overwatch League season, then didn’t make it out of the North American playoff play-in rounds. The Valiant tied for fifth in the North American playoffs after placing eighth in the regular season with a 12-10 record.

The fourth Overwatch League season is set to begin in April.

